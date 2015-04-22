Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer missed his second straight game with a bruised chest as the Pirates lost 9-8 at home to the Chicago Cubs and is listed as day-to-day. Mercer picked an unfortunate to get injured as he is 5-for-11 in his career with two doubles and two home runs against Cubs LHP Travis Wood, who started Tuesday night.

INF Justin Sellers began a rehab assignment Monday at high Class A Bradenton. He started the season on the disabled list with a strained right Achilles tendon. Sellers can stay in the minor leagues for 20 days on rehab, meaning the Pirates have until May 9 to activate him.

LHP Francisco Liriano had nine strikeouts in five innings, though he did not figure in the decision. Liriano has struck out least seven in all three starts this season and in eight of his last 10, dating to last year.

RHP Charlie Morton, recovering from right hip surgery, will make a 65-pitch start, tentatively scheduled for Thursday, in an extended spring training game. If that goes well, he will join one of the farm clubs for a rehab assignment, which is expected to last a full 30 days before he is activated. That would put his tentative return from the disabled list to be around June 1.

1B Pedro Alvarez was not in the lineup as he is 1-for-18 with seven strikeouts in his career against Cubs LHP Travis Wood. Right-handed hitting 1B/OF Corey Hart started at first base but the Pirates say they still plan to give the left-handed hitting Alvarez some start against left-handers.