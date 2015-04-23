FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 23, 2015 / 8:14 PM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jeff Locke (2-0, 1.93) will start Thursday against the Cubs in the finale of the four-game series. Locke is 1-1 with a 3.81 ERA against Chicago in five career starts.

LF Starling Marte was removed for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s 4-3 victory over Chicago, two innings after being hit on the right hand by a pitch from Cubs RHP Jason Hammel. Marte was diagnosed with a soft tissue contusion and his status is day-to-day, though he likely will miss Thursday afternoon’s game with the Cubs.

RHP Vance Worley improved his career record to 3-0 against the Cubs in five starts and won his second consecutive game. However, it wasn‘t’ easy as he needed 106 pitches to get through 5 2/3 innings. Worley allowed only one unearned, though, on six hits and two walks while striking out five.

SS Jordy Mercer (bruised chest) missed his third straight game but was able to increase his physical activity. He is listed as day-to-day and could possibly start Thursday afternoon.

RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery) will make his second extended spring training start Thursday at Bradenton, Fla. The Pirates are hopeful he can throw 70 pitches then be ready to begin a rehab assignment next week with one of their farm clubs. Morton has been on the disabled list since the beginning of the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.