Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (2-0, 1.93) will start Thursday against the Cubs in the finale of the four-game series. Locke is 1-1 with a 3.81 ERA against Chicago in five career starts.

LF Starling Marte was removed for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s 4-3 victory over Chicago, two innings after being hit on the right hand by a pitch from Cubs RHP Jason Hammel. Marte was diagnosed with a soft tissue contusion and his status is day-to-day, though he likely will miss Thursday afternoon’s game with the Cubs.

RHP Vance Worley improved his career record to 3-0 against the Cubs in five starts and won his second consecutive game. However, it wasn‘t’ easy as he needed 106 pitches to get through 5 2/3 innings. Worley allowed only one unearned, though, on six hits and two walks while striking out five.

SS Jordy Mercer (bruised chest) missed his third straight game but was able to increase his physical activity. He is listed as day-to-day and could possibly start Thursday afternoon.

RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery) will make his second extended spring training start Thursday at Bradenton, Fla. The Pirates are hopeful he can throw 70 pitches then be ready to begin a rehab assignment next week with one of their farm clubs. Morton has been on the disabled list since the beginning of the season.