Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
April 25, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jeff Locke issued two walks in the fifth inning and three total in his five innings of work Thursday. Locke entered his outing having walked only one batter in 14 innings prior to Thursday’s game.

LF Starling Marte (soft tissue contusion) was out of Pittsburgh’s lineup Thursday after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch in the third inning of Wednesday’s game. Marte pinch-ran in the seventh inning and stayed in the game as a defensive replacement.

SS Jordy Mercer returned to the lineup for the first time since he was hit in the chest by Milwaukee right-hander Matt Garza Sunday. Mercer went 1-for-4 and drove in the game-tying run in the sixth inning.

RF Gregory Polanco made his first career start in center field as CF Andrew McCutchen received a day off and LF Starling Marte was held out of the starting lineup with a soft tissue contusion in his right hand. Polanco finished 3-for-4, his second three-hit game of the season, and drove two runs including the game-winner in the seventh inning.

RHP Radhames Liz earned his first victory of the season after throwing two scoreless innings in relief of LHP Jeff Locke. Liz, pitching in the majors this year for the first time since 2009, won his first game since Sept. 14, 2008.

RHP Charlie Morton (hip) was scheduled throw 70 pitches over four to five innings in extended spring training Thursday. Weather limited his outing to one inning, likely creating the need for another start in extended spring training.

