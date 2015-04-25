Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte was 1-for-4 with a double when he returned to the starting lineup Friday, two days after being removed from a game against the Cubs when he was hit by a pitch Wednesday. “He came in a hit early and was ready to go,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. After being hit in the right hand in the third inning, Marte left for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning Wednesday. He was used as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning Thursday.

CF Andrew McCutchen reached base safely in 16 straight games at Chase Field after walking and scoring in the eighth inning. He is hitting .424 in that stretch. McCutchen missed 16 days after being hit by a pitch in the back the last time the Pirates were in Arizona. He was hit the day after the D-backs 1B Paul Goldschmidt was hit by a pitch and suffered a season-ending fractured hand. “That’s beating a dead horse,” McCutchen said when asked if he expected any carryover. “It’s over and done with.” There were no incidents.

RHP Charlie Morton, scheduled to make his second start in an extended spring training game in Bradenton, Fla., on Thursday made it through one inning before rain washed out the game. Morton, coming off hip surgery, threw 15 pitches. He is scheduled to pitch again Monday, with a limit of 70 pitches, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “That’s our goal,” Hurdle said.

RHP Gerritt Cole is 7-0 with 68 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings in nine starts dating to Sept. 7, 2014. Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke is the only other major league pitcher was as many victories in that span. He threw first-pitch strikes to 27 of the 32 batters he faced in a 4-1 victory Friday, and threw strikes on 78 of his 108 pitches. “I was moving the fastball pretty well inside, out, up, down,” Cole said. “I thought I had all four corners of the zone. They are aggressive. They were swinging the bats early, and I was fortunate to put fastballs where I wanted to and get quick outs.”