Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Tony Watson retired Arizona’s 3-4-5 hitters 1B Paul Goldschmidt, RF Mark Trumbo and 3B Aaron Hill with runners on first and second in the eighth inning for his first victory of the season Saturday. “You can’t do anything but go at them, challenge them,” Watson said. Watson got a slow grounder, a foul popout and a strikeout to get out of the inning.

RHP A.J. Burnett gave up one run in seven innings and lowered his season ERA to 1.80 in a no-decision at Arizona on Saturday. He has given up 2, 1, 1 and 1 earned runs in his four starts this season, and he has given up three runs in consecutive starts for the first time since 2005. “It’s a lot different now,” said Burnett, whose fastball is no longer the 95-96 mph weapon it once was. “Me keeping it down is very important. As much as I complain about shifts, I‘m a sinker baller now. A lot of it is getting the ball hit to the right spots.”

2B Neil Walker extended his hitting streak to eight games with a double in the fourth inning before scoring later in the inning on Saturday against Arizona. He also doubled and scored the winning run in the ninth inning. Walker, the Pirates’ cleanup hitter, leads NL second baseman with 40 home runs since the start of the 2013 season.

1B Pedro Alvarez doubled in the Pirates’ first run in the fourth inning in Saturday’s game against Arizona while making his 17th start of the season at his new position, switching corner infield spots because of the emergence of 3B Josh Harrison. Alvarez had seven homers, four this season, in his first 21 career games at first base. Only the Dodgers’ Adrian Gonzalez (seven), Cincinnati’s Joey Votto (six) and Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt (five) have more among major league first baseman this season.

RHP Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth inning Saturday against Arizona for his third save in as many days. He almost certainly will be used only in an emergency Sunday, inasmuch as manager Clint Hurdle is not fond of pitching his relievers even three days in a row. Hurdle checked in with Melcanon before Saturday’s game, and Melancon said he was good to go.