Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte extended his hitting streak to six games with two singles and also had his second outfield assist of the season. Marte threw out Arizona LF Ender Inciarte attempting to stretch a single down the left field line in the first inning. Marte is hitting .364 with four homers and 11 RBIs in his last 10 games.

LHP Francisco Liriano recorded his 77th victory in his 200th career start Sunday, giving up two singles and walking six in pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 2.22. He has 30 strikeouts in 24 1-3 innings this season. “We got the win,” Liriano said. “That’s what matters in the end.” Liriano has given up three earned runs or less in each of his 11 starts since Aug. 25, 2014, and his 1.57 ERA is the best in the majors among starters with at least 60 innings in that span. “I never think about that,” Liriano said. “I just to get myself ready for the next start and try to do the same thing every start and move forward and not think about any numbers.”

2B Neil Walker concluded a seven-hit weekend with a three-hit game Sunday, when he had a double, two singles, two RBIs and a walk. His two-run double to right-center field in the fifth inning gave the Pirates a 4-0 lead. “You try to stay gap to gap and keep it simple,” said Walker, a switch-hitter who faced right-handers in all but one at-bat in the series. “You don’t want to try to do too much. When you have a series like this, it’s a good sign for where my swing is at. My swing is getting off in the right way.” He was 7-of-12 with four RBIs and three runs while extending his hitting streak to nine games. He drove in two runs in the Pirates’ 4-1 victory Friday and doubled and scored twice in a 2-1 victory Saturday.

CF Andrew McCutchen broke an 0-for-16 skid with a single to fifth inning, scoring on 2B Neil Walker’s two-run double on the next at-bat. He also walked in his first two plate appearances and hit a 405-foot sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. He has 997 hits, three short of becoming the 33rd player in franchise history with 1,000 hits.