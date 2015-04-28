Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (2-0, 3.32 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season and second straight against the Cubs. His last was a no-decision against Kyle Hendricks and Chicago on Thursday. His two wins are both over the Brewers (April 10 and 18). He was 7-6 with a 3.91 ERA last year. Locke is 1-1 all-time with a 4.32 ERA against the Cubs.

LF Starling Marte was nominated for National League player of the week after hitting .381 with two home runs and four RBIs last week. Marte came into the new week with a six-game hitting streak and has a career .330 batting average in 23 games at Wrigley Field, but he went 0-for-4 Monday.

RHP Vance Worley (2-2) worked six innings and allowed four runs on nine hits Monday in a 4-0 loss to the Cubs. He walked one and struck out three. “All in all, it’s not a bad outing by any means,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He got dented in the third. We weren’t able to score, and he still gave us six strong and competed.”

2B Neil Walker went 1-for-4 with a fourth-inning single to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Walker is 14-for-39 (.359) in that span, which has included three multi-hit games. He is hitting .297 for the season with one homer and nine RBIs. Walker ranks first among National League second basemen with 40 home runs since the start of 2013.

CF Andrew McCutchen is hitting just .175 after going 0-for-4 in Monday’s series opener. However, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle is not concerned. “He’s going to produce, he’s going to hit and drive in runs and score runs,” Hurdle said. McCutchen is a lifetime .359 hitter with three homers and 10 RBIs in 23 career games at Wrigley Field.

RHP Mark Melancon recorded saves on three consecutive days between last Thursday and Saturday for the first time in his career. He has 54 career saves with the Pirates and now ranks ninth on the team’s all-time list, two behind Bill Landrum and seven in back of Stan Belinda.