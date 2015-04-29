Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (2-1) worked just 3 2/3 innings and gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits while walking three and striking out five. “What we’ve seen in the first couple of games of this series is a very aggressive offense ready to hit the fastball,” Locke said. “You’ve got to be able to get ahead of these guys and try to put them away as soon as you can, you can’t let them hang around,” said Locke, now 1-2 all-time against Chicago.

LF Starling Marte now has a team-leading six home runs after his two-run shot in the fourth inning gave the Pirates their only runs. In 2014 he did not hit his sixth homer until Aug. 15.

LHP Tony Watson continues to lead all major league left-handers in appearance since 2012 with 224. He also tops National League lefties in ERA (2.07) since 2013. He has yet to appear in the series.

RHP Rob Scahill got a rare chance to pitch in front of the home folks on Monday when he worked two scoreless innings. He’s a 2005 graduate of Willowbrook High School in suburban Chicago and played four years at Bradley University in downstate Peoria. Scahill spent three previous seasons with the Colorado Rockies before joining the Pirates this season.

OF Greg Polanco missed his second straight start on Tuesday due to a groin strain. He was pulled an hour before first pitch on Monday. On Tuesday afternoon, he worked out to determine availability as a sub that night and appeared as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. Polanco ranked third in the National League with seven stolen bases and was hitting .368 with four doubles, a homer and five RBIs in his last 10 games.

CF Andrew McCutchen is off to a slow start with a .179 average through Tuesday but has crept ever closer to a career milestone. He was 1-for-3 on Tuesday and two more hits will give him 1,000 for his career, making him the 33rd Pirates player to reach it. Johnny Ray is 32nd on the club’s all-time hit list with 1,009.

C Francisco Cervelli started 16 of the Pirates first 21 games behind the plate and collected his first Wrigley Field hit on Monday, going 1-for-3. He was batting .269 through Monday, but .313 (10-for-32) in plate appearances between the first and sixth innings.

RHP Charlie Morton continues to slowly progress from offseason right hip surgery. Manager Clint Hurdle said Tuesday that the veteran had a promising extended spring training outing on Monday. Next up is a scheduled outing with the Pirates’ Class A Bradenton affiliate. “On Saturday we’re going to try to get him seven innings or 90 pitches,” Hurdle said. There is no timetable for a return to the Pirates.

RHP Gerrit Cole (3-0, 2.19 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season in Wednesday’s series finale. He was a 4-1 winner in his last Start last Friday at Arizona. Cole is 5-0 lifetime with a 5.48 ERA in five starts against Chicago AND 3-0 against the Cubs last season.