Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett pitched six shutout innings and passed a baseball legend in the record books, but couldn’t get a win out of it Friday night. With his seventh strikeout of the game, Burnett got to 2,397 for his career, surpassing Sandy Koufax for 42nd on the all-time list and tying Kevin Brown for 41st. Burnett gave up two hits and walked just three, even supplying the team’s only run with an RBI single in the sixth, but had to settle for a tough-luck no-decision.

LHP Francisco Liriano gets the start Saturday in the middle game of Pittsburgh’s weekend series in St. Louis. Liriano has experienced tremendous success against the Cardinals, going 4-1 with a 1.98 ERA in eight career starts, although he went 0-1, 3.32 in four starts last year. Liriano is coming off an 8-0 win Saturday at Arizona, where he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings despite issuing six walks.

CF Andrew McCutchen (left leg) limped off the field with a trainer at his side in the ninth inning after being forced at second base, but was able to stay in the game. McCutchen appeared to run after balls in a normal fashion over the game’s last two innings. He was 1-for-4 at the plate, upping his average to .197.

C Francisco Cervelli enjoyed his fourth multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4 and scoring the team’s only run on RHP A.J. Burnett’s sixth-inning hit. Cervelli also gunned down basestealers in the first and third inning, noteworthy considering he was just 2-for-17 in that department entering the game.

1B Pedro Alvarez, who normally saves some of his biggest hits for Busch Stadium, went 0-for-3 before being replaced by Sean Rodriguez as part of a double switch in the bottom of the seventh. Alvarez entered the game with 15 career homers against the Cardinals, but saw his season average dip to .214.