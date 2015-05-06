Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte accounted for the Pirates’ lone run with a solo homer off Cincinnati RHP Michael Lorenzen in the second inning. Marte leads the team with seven home runs and is hitting .340 (17-for-50) in his last 13 games with four homers and nine RBIs, raising his batting average to .264.

3B Josh Harrison, who is in a 1-for-23 slump, got the night off Tuesday as the Pirates lost 7-1 to Cincinnati. He was 1-for-16 last weekend when the Pirates were swept by the Cardinals in a three-game series at St. Louis. Harrison spent extra time with hitting coach Jeff Branson before the game in an attempt to regain the timing in his swing. After finishing second in the National League batting race with a .315 average last season, Harrison is hitting just .188 in 23 games this season.

RHP Charlie Morton, who has been on the disabled list since the beginning of the season while recovering from right hip surgery, rejoined the team Tuesday following a stint in extended spring training. Morton will throw in the bullpen Wednesday and the Pirates will then determine whether he joins one of their farm clubs to begin a rehab assignment or returns to the extended spring camp in Bradenton, Fla.

RHP Gerrit Cole (4-0, 1.76) is scheduled to start Wednesday night against Cincinnati in the middle game of the three-game series. Cole will be making his first start in May after being the National League Pitcher of the Month for April. He has allowed one earned run or less in each of his last four starts.