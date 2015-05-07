Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Steve Lombardozzi had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis and grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning Wednesday. The switch-hitting Lombardozzi was hitting .379 with 13 RBIs in 24 games at Indianapolis after spending all or parts of the last four seasons in the majors with Washington (2011-13) and Baltimore (2014). He will be used primarily as a left-handed bat off the bench and a defensive replacement.

RHP A.J. Burnett (0-1, 1.45 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday night against Cincinnati in the finale of a three-game series. Burnett has allowed one run or less in four straight starts for the first time in his 17-year career but has no wins to show for it. He is 7-6 with a 3.69 ERA against the Reds in 17 career starts.

RHP Charlie Morton is scheduled to make his first minor league rehab start, pitching for Double-A Altoona on Friday night, as he continues to come back from right hip surgery performed last September. Morton pitched five times during spring training but was placed on the disabled list after allowing 17 runs in 17 innings. He then pitched in four simulated games at the Pirates’ extended spring training camp in Bradenton, Fla., the last time on Saturday.

RHP Gerrit Cole (4-1) lost his first start of May after being selected as the National League Pitcher of the Month for April, giving up three runs and eight hits in five innings. Cole missed a chance to set a career high by winning five straight decisions. He also lost for just the second time in his last 10 decisions and 15 stars at home since last June 28.

OF Andrew Lambo was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Wednesday night’s 3-0 loss to visiting Cincinnati with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. His foot was placed in a walking boot and there is no timetable for when he might return. Lambo has gone 1-for-25 (.040) in 20 games while starting just three times, twice in right field and once in left.