Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jung Ho Kang got the night off, which seemed like an odd move considering the rookie from Korea is hitting .400 (10-for-25) in his last nine games with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs. Kang has raised his batting average from .077 to .289 during that stretch.

RHP A.J. Burnett became the 41st pitcher in major league history with 2,400 strikeouts when he fanned Cincinnati RHP Anthony DeSclafani in the third inning. The 17-year veteran finished with four strikeouts, raising his career total to 2,401 and tying him with Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley for 40th place on the all-time list. Burnett (1-1) also notched his first victory of the season, even though his National League-leading 1.45 ERA rose to 1.66 as he gave up two runs in seven innings. The Pirates scored just five runs in Burnett’s first five starts.

LHP Francisco Liriano starts Friday night against St. Louis in the opener of a three-game home series. He has allowed just one run in 14 1/3 innings in his last two starts. Liriano is 4-1 with a 1.86 ERA against the Cardinals in nine career starts and held them to only one run in eight innings Saturday at St. Louis but did not receive a decision in a game the Pirates eventually lost.

C Chris Stewart started behind the plate Thursday night in place of C Francisco Cervelli, who got the night off, and went 2-for-4 in the 7-2 victory over Cincinnati. Stewart hit a two-run single in the seventh inning that gave the Pirates a 6-2 cushion. Manager Clint Hurdle has put a rotation system into effect where Cervelli catches back-to-back games then Stewart starts the next game.