Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley will start Saturday night against St. Louis in the middle game of the three-game series. The Pirates have been shut out in both of Worley’s losses. He is 0-0 with a 4.03 ERA against the Cardinals in four career starts.

LHP Francisco Liriano had a season-high 10 strikeouts but also gave up a season-high six runs -- five earned -- in taking the loss to fall to 1-2. Liriano was hurt by a pair of home runs, a solo shot by Cardinals SS Jhonny Peralta in the second inning and a three-run blast by LF Matt Holliday in the third that put St. Louis ahead for good, 4-1.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-5 with a double on Friday night in an 8-5 loss to St. Louis. McCutchen has gone 5-for-10 in his last two games, raising his batting average from .188 to .219.

RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery) pitched seven scoreless innings Friday night in his first start for Double-A Altoona on a rehab assignment. Morton, who has been on the disabled list since the start of the season, allowed just two hits against Harrisburg in an Eastern League game while walking two, striking out five and throwing 84 pitches.