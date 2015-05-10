FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 10, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Jung Ho Kang started at third base in Saturday’s win and went 2-for-4. The rookie from South Korea is hitting .419 (13-for-31) in his last 11 games, raising his batting average to .318.

LHP Jeff Locke (2-2, 4.85) will start against St. Louis on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series. Locke has lost his last two starts and is 2-2 with a 3.76 ERA against the Cardinals in five career starts.

LF Starling Marte left the game at the end of the third inning with what was described as “severe dizziness” by the Pirates. Marte struck out in both at-bats and admitted after the second one that he could longer keep playing. He received intravenous fluids after exiting and the Pirates said they would have a better read on his situation Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
