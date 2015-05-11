Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jung-Ho Kang went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs Sunday. He is batting .333 for the season and has hit .429 (15-for-35) in his last 12 games.

LHP Tony Watson worked a scoreless eighth on Sunday after the Cardinals scored in the two prior innings. Watson has pitched 16 scoreless outings over 18 appearances and 20 innings.

RHP Preston Guilmet was designated for assignment Sunday to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Steve Tolleson, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo. He was claimed on waivers from Pittsburgh on Dec. 23, 2014. He was optioned to Buffalo on March 14 and was 0-0 with a 1.26 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Bisons.

LHP Jayson Aquino has been traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations. He was 2-2 with a 2.81 ERA in five starts at Class A Dunedin this season before being designated for assignment last Tuesday. The Blue Jays obtained him in a trade from the Colorado Rockies on Feb. 4 for LHP Tyler Ybarra.

INF Sean Rodriguez made his fifth start of the season Sunday and went 2-for-3 with a walk while playing right field and first base. Rodriguez is hitting .406 in 32 at-bats out of his utilityman role for the Pirates.

RHP Mark Melancon gave up two hits but pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his seventh save of the season on Sunday. After yielding six runs over his first seven outings, the closer has made eight consecutive scoreless appearances.