Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Antonio Bastardo was placed on the paternity list Monday. He is 0-0 with a 6.43 ERA in 11 appearances, having allowed 12 hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts and four walks.

LF Starling Marte, who went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Monday against Philadelphia, is hitting .326 with seven homers and 22 RBIs over his last 24 games. Manager Clint Hurdle installed him in the cleanup spot a week ago, and to date the manager likes what he sees. “He’s aggressive and dangerous,” Hurdle said. “He turned out to be dangerous tonight.” Marte also has hit safely in all nine games he has played in Philadelphia in his career in which he has had an official at-bat. (In his lone plate appearance last Sept. 11, he was hit by a pitch, then left the game.) Marte’s career average in Citizens Bank Park stands at .412.

LHP Bobby LaFromboise was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill in with LHP Antonio Bastardo taking paternity leave. LaFromboise was 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA in 13 games in the minors.

RHP A.J. Burnett, who will start Tuesday at Philadelphia, beat Cincinnati 7-2 in his last start, going seven innings and allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking two. Burnett went 4-8 in 16 starts in Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies last season. He is 6-9 with a 5.00 ERA in 20 career appearances against Philadelphia, 19 of them starts.

RHP Gerrit Cole went seven innings to beat Philadelphia on Monday night, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out six, walking two and hitting a batter. He improved to 9-1 over his last 12 starts, 5-0 over his last seven road outings. “He’s maturing every time he takes the mound,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “Each game he pitches he’s gaining more experience.” Cole said he is “just sticking to the process, and not worried about the results.”