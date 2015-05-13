Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jung Ho Kang went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday against Philadelphia and saw a five-game hitting streak come to an end. Kang did contribute a nice defensive play in the sixth inning, when he made a leaping grab of Freddy Galvis’ line drive with a runner at third. The Phillies eventually scored the run anyway to cut the Pirates’ lead to 3-2, but Kang’s play minimized the damage.

3B Josh Harrison went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer Tuesday against Philadelphia. Harrison, an All-Star when he hit .315 in 2014, began the night hitting .173 but hit a first-pitch fastball from Sean O‘Sullivan into the left field seats with two on in the fourth. “You don’t get out there in one swing,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He did some good things, and that builds traction. That builds confidence, which helps. ... I thought he took a nice step forward tonight.” Harrison also benefitted from some down time; he had the day off Monday, and Tuesday’s game marked his first start at third base since last Friday. “It’s just a testament of what I’ve been doing the last week or so -- (getting) my groove back and staying within myself,” he said.

RHP A.J. Burnett scattered six hits and allowed two runs (one earned) in seven innings of work to beat Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Burnett, who struck out five and walked one, broke a tie with Dennis Eckersley for 40th on the all-time strikeout list. He now has 2,406 in his career. Burnett also became the first Pittsburgh starter to allow two runs or fewer through each of his first seven starts in a season since Bob Walk did so in 1988. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said the 38-year-old Burnett, once a hard thrower, has now become “a master craftsman,” and Burnett did not disagree. “It’s pitching (now). Early, it’s a lot of throwing. I definitely turned a corner, revamped a lot of my skill, I think, over the last couple years.” Burnett pitched for the Pirates in 2012-13, then went 8-18 for Philadelphia last year, his highest loss total in any of his 17 seasons. He reportedly declined to exercise his $12.75 million player option with the Phillies, choosing instead to return to Pittsburgh for one year and $8.5 million. He has said this will be his final season. As a result, he said, “I‘m just leaving it all on the line, trying to go pitch for pitch, not worry about a lot and enjoy it.”

LHP Francisco Liriano, Wednesday’s starter, allowed a season-high six runs (five earned) over 6 1/3 innings in losing his last start, against St. Louis. He has been charged with two earned runs or fewer in four of his six starts to date. He won his only career start against Philadelphia, going eight scoreless innings and striking out 12 on Sept. 11, 2014.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Tuesday against the Phillies. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, and batted at a .409 clip over his last six. “The swing’s connected,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “The lower half’s working with the upper half. He’s getting good looks (at pitches). He’s minimizing body movement. He’s just getting better balance in the box.” As McCutchen said, “It’s the only way you can hit ‘em, when everything’s synched together. Sometimes when you’re not working together, when things aren’t clicking on all cylinders, I’ll get my hits. But when everything is working together, working as one, that’s means for a really good day at the plate.”