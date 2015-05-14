Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley, Thursday’s starter, took a no-decision in his last start, a 7-5 victory over St. Louis last Saturday. He allowed five runs on nine hits over five innings in that one. He did not strike out a batter, and he walked three. He won his only career start against Philadelphia, his former team, surrendering three runs in five innings of a 6-3 victory last Sept. 10.

RHP Rob Scahill worked a scoreless inning in relief Wednesday night and has allowed just one run in his first 13 appearances, an ERA of 0.59. He has also allowed one run in 10 2/3 innings of work on the road.

LHP Francisco Liriano was tagged with a 3-2 loss in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, his second straight defeat. He went seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, while striking out six and walking three. Four of the hits, and all three of the runs, came in the fifth inning. The last came home on a bloop single by Freddy Galvis. “They found holes a couple times,” Liriano said, “but I made some pretty good pitches.”

2B Neil Walker went 1-for-3 Wednesday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to eight games. He has also hit safely in 20 of his last 23 games, batting at a .310 clip in that stretch to raise his average from .267 to .286.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Philadelphia, and is batting at a .400 clip in his last seven games. He has also hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games against the Phillies, hitting at a .431 clip with nine extra-base hits (three of them homers) while driving in 13 runs.