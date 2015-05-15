Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeff Locke, Friday’s starter at Chicago, is 2-2 with a 4.71 ERA through his first seven starts of the season after going 6 2/3 innings against St. Louis on May 10, giving up three runs in a 4-3 win though he did not receive a decision. In seven career starts against Chicago, he’s 1-2 with a 5.11 ERA; he took the loss to the Cubs on April 28, going 3 2/3 innings while giving up eight hits and six runs (five earned).

RHP Vance Worley lasted just four innings against Philadelphia on May 14, giving up three runs (one earned) while taking the loss against his former team. The outing improved his ERA slightly, from 4.63 to 4.38, but dropped his record to 2-3 as he’s still in search of his first win since April 22. “The execution of the pitches isn’t what we’ve seen from him in the past,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “It’s a combination of things, it’s not all on him but he’s a click off and we seem to be a click off with the gloves when he’s pitching.”

LF Josh Harrison went 3-for-4 against the Phillies on May 14, raising his average up to .200 as the Pirates are still trying to get his bat going. Last year, Harrison -- who predominantly plays third base --hit .315, with 164 hits in 520 at-bats. “He’s working hard to get better, he’s trying to get that swing up in the zone, get the pitchers throwing him strikes,” Hurdle said. “It was a much better day for him.”

OF Andrew McCutchen was given the day off Thursday to prepare for a weekend series against Chicago. Over his last eight games, he’s 11-for-29 (.379) with four doubles, a home run, six RBIs and six runs scored.

RHP Charlie Morton is getting closer to making his return to the majors. After throwing four simulated games in extended spring training as he recovers from right hip surgery last September, he made a live-action start for Double-A Altoona on May 8, going seven innings of scoreless baseball while allowing just two hits. Morton scattered 11 hits over seven innings, giving up two runs, one earned, in a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.