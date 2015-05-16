Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jung Ho Kang is hitting .270 with two homers and nine RBIs after going 0-for-6 on Friday. He had gone 13-for-35 (.371) with three doubles and two home runs in 11 games since April 29. His 13 hits since that date are third among National League rookies, trailing only Chicago’s Jorge Soler (16) and Addison Russell (15).

LHP Antonio Bastardo was reinstated from the paternity list on Friday. Bastardo last appeared on May 8, working one inning and striking out two in the Pirates 8-5 loss to the Cardinals. He has a 6.43 ERA in 11 games and seven innings this season.

LHP Jeff Locke earned a no-decision after giving up five runs on six hits while walking three and striking out four in just 3 2/3 innings of work. After beginning the season 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA, he’s gone 0-3 with a 7.27 ERA in his last five starts.

LF Starling Marte was back in the cleanup spot on Friday in the series opener against the Cubs. On Thursday in Philadelphia, he went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI and Friday he went 1-for-5 with a run scored.

3B Josh Harrison went 4-for-6 on Friday, tying a career high for hits while also blasting his fourth homer of the season. He extended an active hitting streak to four games.

LHP Bobby LaFromboise was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday with LHP Antonio Bastardo’s reactivation. He appeared in one game -- his only big league appearance of the season -- pitching one scoreless inning in a’ 4-2 loss at Philadelphia on Thursday.

CF Andrew McCutchen has 117 career hits against the Cubs, sixth most among active players. He was 2-for-4 with a home run, his fourth of the season, on Friday.

RHP Charlie Morton worked seven innings in a Thursday rehab start at Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. He allowed two runs (1 earned) on 11 hits while walking none and striking out eight. He’s due in Chicago on Saturday and could come off the 15-day disabled list this weekend where he’s been since April 5 recovering from hip surgery.

RHP Gerrit Cole (5-1, 2.32 ERA) makes his eighth start of the sea on and looks to improve to 7-0 all-time against Chicago. Cole was National League pitcher of the month for April after going 4-0 with a 1.76 ERA. One of the wins was against the Cubs on April 29 as he gave up one unearned run in an 8-1 victory in six innings pitched.