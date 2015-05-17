Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Brandon Crumpton (right elbow) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list on Saturday. Crampon will not pitch this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in early March.

RHP Wilfredo Boscan joined the Pirates on Saturday after his contracted was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis. Boscan provided some depth in the bullpen after Pittsburgh used eight pitchers in a 12-inning loss to the Cubs on Friday.

IF/OF Steve Lombardozzi was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, making room for the Pirates to add RHP Wilfredo Boscan to the roster. Boscan had a 2.87 ERA in 31 1/3 innings with 20 strikeouts and 11 walks. He has never pitched in the majors.

RF Corey Hart made his seventh start of the season Saturday and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Hart has appeared in 23 games overall this season and is batting .206 with a double, a home run and six RBIs but is 6-for-14 as a pinch-hitter in 2015.

RHP Charlie Morton threw a bullpen session before the game Saturday and is scheduled to make another rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Indianapolis. Morton struck out eight in his last rehab appearance, working seven innings Thursday for Indianapolis. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since spring training while he finishes rehabbing from surgery performed in September on his right hip.