Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Wilfredo Boscan was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. He was called up from Indianapolis on Saturday, a day after the Pirates used eight pitchers in a 12-inning loss to the Cubs at Chicago, but did not appear in any games.

LHP Jeff Locke (2-2, 5.40) will start Wednesday night against Minnesota in the finale of a two-game series. He is 0-2 in his last five starts after winning his first two starts of the season, both against Milwaukee. Locke has never faced the Twins but is 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA in six career interleague starts.

LF Starling Marte went 1-for-4 with a double. He now has five extra-base hits in his last five games.

INF Justin Sellers was transferred to the 60-day disabled list from the 15-day DL to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of OF Jose Tabata. Sellers has been out all season with a sore right Achilles tendon.

LHP Francisco Liriano lost his third straight start Tuesday night to fall to 1-4 as the Pirates lost 8-5 to Minnesota. Liriano was tagged for seven runs in two innings, including a solo home run by 2B Brian Dozier and a two-run shot by 3B Trevor Plouffe. Liriano pitched for the Twins for eight seasons from 2005-12 to begin his career and is now 1-2 against them in three starts since being traded to the White Sox late in the 2012 season.

OF Jose Tabata had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis and will provide a right-handed bat off the bench. Dropped off the roster last October, Tabata has a $4-million salary in the fifth year of a six-year, $15-million contract,. He was hitting .352 with no homers and four RBIs in 28 games at Indianapolis, including .438 in his last 14 games.

C Francisco Cervelli was removed from the game at the start of the sixth inning for what the Pirates said were “precautionary reasons” after he took a foul tip off his mask earlier in the game. Cervelli had a single and a walk in his two plate appearances and is 9-for-18 in his last six games.

RHP Charlie Morton made what was expected to be the last of his three rehab starts Tuesday night. He pitched 6 1/3 innings for Triple-A Indianapolis and allowed two runs and two hits with four walks and nine strikeouts against Pawtucket in the International League. Morton has pitched a combined 20 1/3 innings in the minor leagues and given up just three runs.