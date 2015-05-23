Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RF Gregory Polanco returned to the lineup Friday night after being rested Wednesday in a loss to Minnesosta and broke an 0-for-18 slump with an RBI single in the second inning of a 4-1 victory over the New York Mets. He went 1-for-3 while batting seventh after hitting in the top three spots of the order in each of his first 30 starts this season. Manager Clint Hurdle plans to continue batting Polanco lower in the order as he likes the current combination of 3B Josh Harrison, 2B Neil Walker and CF Andrew McCutchen in the top third.

RHP A.J. Burnett (3-1, 1.38) will start Saturday against the New York in the middle game of a three-game series. Burnett has won his last three starts and given up two earned runs or less in each of his eight starts this season. He is 5-9 with a 4.18 ERA against the Mets in 24 career starts.

RHP Charlie Morton will be activated from the disabled list Monday and pitch that night at home against Miami. He has been on the disabled list all season while recovering from right hip surgery performed last September.

RHP Gerrit Cole pitched into the ninth inning for the first time in his 50th career start and tied for the National League lead in wins in improving his record to 6-2. Cole allowed one unearned run and six hits in 8 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts. The 24-year-old became the NL’s third six-game winner, joining Mets RHP Bartolo Colon and St. Louis Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha. Cole is 10-2 in 14 starts since last Sept. 7, giving him more wins than any pitcher in the major leagues in that span. He won for the first time in three career decisions against the Mets and has walked two batters or fewer in each of nine starts this season.