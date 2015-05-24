Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Harrison extended his hitting streak to 10 games -- on Josh Harrison Bobblehead Doll Day at PNC Park, no less -- by going 2-for-4 with a two-run double. He is hitting .488 (21-for-43) with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs during the streak, lifting his batting average 88 points to .263 from .171.

RHP A.J. Burnett (4-1) won his fourth straight start -- the first time he has done that since July 21-Aug. 5, 2012 -- giving up one run and five hits in seven innings while striking out 10 and not issuing a walk Saturday as the Pirates beat the visiting New York Mets 8-2. The 38-year-old has not surrendered more than two runs in any of his nine starts this season after going 8-18 for the Philadelphia Phillies last year.

LHP Francisco Liriano (1-4, 4.15 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday against the visiting New York Mets in the finale of a three-game series. Liriano has lost his last three starts while compiling a 9.39 ERA after having a 1.95 ERA in his first five starts. He is 0-3 with a 7.45 ERA in four home starts this season. Liriano won his only career start against the Mets, striking out nine in 5 1/3 innings on May 11, 2013.

OF Andrew Lambo has not shown any improvement since being placed on the disabled list May 4 with plantar fasciitis. He is at the Pirates’ extended spring training camp in Bradenton, Fla., and there is no timetable for when he might be ready to begin a rehab assignment.