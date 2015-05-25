Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Harrison went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Harrison, who batted .315 last season, raised his average to .261 after it fell to .173 on May 10.

LHP Francisco Liriano gave up one run and six hits to pick up his second victory of the season, and first in nearly a month since he won April 26 at Arizona. Liriano entered Sunday’s start having allowed 15 earned runs in his last 15 1/3 innings pitched.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and scored two runs while raising his average to .261. Since his average dropped to .185 following an 0-for-4 performance May 5, the former MVP has a hit in 13 of his last 17 games including two three-hit games in the last week.

C Francisco Cervelli finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Cervelli is batting .324 in the month of May and raised his season average to .304 after Sunday’s game.

RHP Charlie Morton (hip) will be removed from the 15-day disabled list and start Monday’s game, making his season debut. Morton was placed on the disabled list before the season as he recovered from surgery last September.