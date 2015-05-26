FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
May 27, 2015 / 2:11 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jeff Locke (2-2, 5.28) will start Tuesday night against Florida in the middle game of the three-game series. Locke is winless in his last six starts after beating Milwaukee in each of his first two outings of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.62 ERA against the Marlins in five career starts.

SS Jordy Mercer went 2-for-3 as he started back-to-back games for the first time since May 14-15. It was his first multi-hit game since April 29 while lifting his batting average to .190.

3B Josh Harrison’s 11-game hitting streak ended as he went 0-for-4. He hit 22-for-47 (.468) during the streak.

RHP Radhames Liz was designated for assignment before Monday night’s 4-2 win over Miami to clear a spot on the 25-man roster for the activation of RHP Charlie Morton. Liz was 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA in 11 relief appearances, being used primary as the long man out of the bullpen. The Pirates would like to send Liz to Triple-A Indianapolis if he clear waivers but manager Clint Hurdle expects some team to put a claim on the 31-year-old.

C Francisco Cervelli went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk in leading the Pirates to a 4-2 win over Miami on Monday. The homer was the first hit by a Pirates catcher this season in 44 games.

RHP Charlie Morton came off the disabled list Monday night and looked like a new man in pitching the Pirates to a 4-2 victory over the Marlins.

