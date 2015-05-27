Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jung-Ho Kang drove in a run and finished 2-for-3 Tuesday. He is now batting a team-best .316 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in his first season in the major leagues after playing in the Korean Baseball Organization.

LHP Jeff Locke allowed four hits and walked four batters but pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings to pick up his third win of the season Tuesday. Locke has pitched 10 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings, dropping his ERA from 5.28 to 4.70 with his last outing.

INF Josh Harrison picked up another multi-hit game Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a RBI double. He raised his average to .261 after it bottomed out at .173 May 10, and is batting .346 (9-for-26) since he returned to the leadoff spot six games ago.

RF Gregory Polanco was out of the lineup in Tuesday’s game to allow third baseman Jung Ho Kang and shortstop Jordy Mercer to stay in the lineup. Polanco has three hits in his last 16 at-bats (.188 average) and is hitting .237 on the season.