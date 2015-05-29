Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Kingham, regarded among the top pitching prospects in the Pirates organization, had Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery Wednesday. If all goes according to plan, Kingham should start making his way back to the mound this time next year.

3B Jung Ho Kang extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his three-run homer in the first inning Thursday. Kang is hitting .319 (15-for-47) during the hitting streak and is hitting .321 (25-for-78) this month.

LF Starling Marte hit his team-leading 10th homer of the season Thursday. He is hitting .381 (16-for-42) over his last 10 road games -- hitting safely in nine of those games.

CF Andrew McCutchen collected his fourth, three-hit game of the season Thursday. He is hitting .377 (29-for-77) with nine doubles (two Thursday), five homers, 16 RBIs and 14 runs scored over his last 21 games.

C Francisco Cervelli was 3-for-5 Thursday and has reached base in eight straight games. Over his last 10 games, Cervelli is hitting .487 (19-for-39). Cervelli and backup catcher Chris Stewart have combined to hit .375 (21-for-56) over the last 15 games with 10 RBIs.