Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jung Ho Kang was 0-for-2 Friday night, snapping his 10-game hitting streak. Because of Kang, Thursday night’s Pirates-Padres game was carried live on television in South Korea, meaning his countrymen had a chance to see his three-run homer shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. The feed from Root Sports in Pittsburgh was the first live telecast of a Major League game into South Korea.

LHP Tony Watson pitched a scoreless eighth inning Friday night. He has now worked 18 straight scoreless innings over 16 appearances. Ten of those scoreless appearances were on the road, covering 11 1/3 innings.

C Francisco Cervelli was 1-for-3 Friday to reach base in a ninth straight game. He is hitting .476 (20-for-42) in his last 12 games and .371 (26-for-70) in May.

1B Pedro Alvarez failed to catch a throw each of the past two nights that were off the bag but seemingly playable. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said the club is working on Alvarez’s defense. Alvarez was 2-for-4 with two RBIs Friday night. He is hitting .357 (15-for-42) over his last 12 games with eight RBIs in his last seven games. Friday was his 12th multi-hit game of the season.