Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Harrison, who didn’t play Friday night after hurting a shoulder while sliding in the Thursday series opener against the Padres, was 2-for-5 with a RBI Saturday. He is hitting .474 (27-for-62) with nine RBIs in his last 14 games and .316 (31-for-98) in 24 games in May. Harrison is batting .400 (12-for-30) in 10 career games at Petco Park.

LHP Tony Watson struck out the side in the eighth inning Saturday, extending his scoreless innings streak to a team-high 19 innings. Watson has a 0.33 ERA (one earned run in 27 innings) in his last 25 appearances.

RF Gregory Polanco was 2-for-5 Saturday, including a single with a runner in scoring position. Polanco is hitting .340 this season (16-for-47) with runners in scoring position.

CF Andrew McCutchen was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two walks Saturday in his 14th multi-hit game of the season. McCutchen is hitting .373 (31-for-83) with 10 doubles, 17 RBIs and 15 runs in his last 23 games.