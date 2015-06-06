Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (3-3, 5.34) is coming off a 7-1 loss to San Diego and has dropped three of his last four decisions. He is 1-2 with a 9.35 in four road starts. Locke is 1-1 with a 6.20 ERA in four career starts against Atlanta. Locke lost his only start against the Braves in 2014 when he allowed six earned runs in four innings.

LF Starling Marte ended an 0-for-21 slump with a two-run homer that put the Pirates ahead to stay on Friday. Marte was 2-for-3 with two walks, three RBIs and scored three runs.

2B Neal Walker extended his hitting streak to eight games with a three-run homer in the fifth inning on Friday. Walker is batting .324 (11-for-34) during his streak. The homer was his fourth this year and 43rd since 2013, the most among second basemen in the National League.

C Francisco Cervelli picked up the second four-hit game of his career on Friday. Cervelli has reached base in 14 consecutive games and is batting .438 (21-for-48) in that stretch. He leads all major league catchers with a .331 average.

RHP Charlie Morton pitched five innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits and three walks, with one strikeout against the Braves on Friday. Morton is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA since coming off the disabled list. It was Morton’s first win against his former team. “Charlie battled through not having his best stuff, but he kept us in the game,” manager Clint Hurdle said.