Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RF Gregory Polanco stretch his hitting streak to 10 games Saturday, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. He is batting .400 (16-for-40) during the streak, which is a game short of his career best. Polanco led off the game with a single but was caught stealing for just the fourth time in 20 attempts.

2B Neil Walker had his hitting streak end at eight games when he went 0-for-4 Saturday against the Braves. Walker batted .324 (11-for-34) during his streak. His homer Friday was his 43rd since 2013, the most among National League second basemen.

CF Andrew McCutchen’s homer Saturday was the 136th of his career, tying Kevin Young for the 10th most in franchise history. The two-run blast in the fourth inning off Braves RHP Julio Teheran was his eighth homer of the season.

RHP Gerrit Cole will face the Braves for the third time in his career Sunday. He led the Pirates to a win in Atlanta on Sept. 23, 2014, allowing Pittsburgh to clinch a playoff berth. He gave up two runs over seven innings in each of his outings against the Braves a year ago, striking out a total of 14. Cole, who has gone 16 starts without allowing more than two walks, has posted a 0.81 ERA while winning his past three starts. He ranks among the major league leaders with his 8-2 record and 1.90 ERA.