Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RF Gregory Polanco had his hitting streak end at 10 games Sunday when he flew out in his only at-bat after not starting against the Braves. He hit .400 (16-for-40) during the streak, which was a game short of his career best. Polanco is batting .264 and has 16 stolen bases in 20 attempts.

RHP A.J. Burnett, who has won his past six starts to improve to 6-1, faces Milwaukee on Monday as the Pirates open an eight-game homestand. He is 2-1 with a 1.69 ERA in four home starts this season. Burnett, though, is 2-6 with a 4.56 ERA over 11 career games against the Brewers, losing his past four decisions. He was charged with two earned runs or less in each of his first nine starts, setting a Pirates record.

1B/OF Corey Hart didn’t start Sunday despite manager Clint Hurdle going with an entirely right-handed hitting lineup against Braves left-hander Alex Wood. Hart has just six plate appearances since May 16. The veteran is 7-for-19 as a pinch hitter, but 1-for-21 as starter.

RHP Gerrit Cole began the National League’s first nine-game winner on Sunday, pitching seven scoreless innings against the Braves. He twice pitched out of bases-loaded jams and threw a career-high 116 pitches while lower his ERA to 1.73. Cole (9-2) is the first Pittsburgh pitcher since Emil Yde in 1924-25 to win 30 games in 53 major league starts or fewer. Yde went 30-12 in his first 50 career starts. Cole allowed six hits, walked three, hit two batters and struck out seven against the Braves.