Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Kevin Newman of the University of Arizona was selected in the first round with the 19th overall pick Monday in the Major League Baseball first-year player draft. Newman hit .370 this spring as a junior with the Wildcats in 55 games and was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection. He also had 19 doubles, one triple and two home runs in 227 at-bats with 20 strikeouts, 15 walks, 22 stolen bases, a .426 on-base percentage and a .489 slugging percentage.

INF Kevin Kramer of UCLA was selected in the second round with the 62nd overall pick. He hit .323 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home run, 34 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 254 at-bats as a redshirt junior this spring. He made a smooth transition to shortstop this year after playing third base in 2013 then missing last season because of shoulder surgery.

3B Ke‘Bryan Hayes of Concordia (Texas) Lutheran High School was chosen in the supplemental first round with the 32nd pick, which the Pirates received as compensation for losing C Russell Martin to Toronto in free agency last winter. Hayes hit .436 with 16 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 27 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 91 at-bats this spring. He is the son of former major league third baseman Charlie Hayes, who spent part of the 1996 season with the Pirates during his 14-year career from 1988-2001.

INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Bradenton June 8.

OF Gregory Polanco returned to the lineup and played left field, going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. He was limited to pinch-hitting duty Sunday because of a jammed left knee.

CF Andrew McCutchen sat out Monday night’s 2-0 loss to visiting Milwaukee after feeling pain in his left knee following his last plate appearance Sunday in a win at Atlanta. Manager Clint Hurdle said he had planned on giving McCutchen a game off during the just-completed 10-game road trip but the four-time All-Star wanted to keep playing because he was swinging the bat so well, hitting .373 in his last 30 games to raise his batting average from .287 from .185.