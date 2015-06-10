Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer’s seven-game hitting streak ended when he went 0-for-3 Tuesday. He raised his batting average to .214 from .183 during the streak.

LHP Francisco Liriano (3-5) had his three-start winning streak snapped Tuesday night in the Pirates’ 4-1 loss to Milwaukee. He gave up three runs and five hits in eight innings with one walk and six strikeouts. He fell to 1-4 in six home starts this season.

RHP Charlie Morton (3-0, 2.84 ERA) will try to help the Pirates avoid being swept by Milwaukee in the three-game series when he starts Wednesday night. Morton has won all three starts since being activated from the disabled list May 25 after recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip last September. He is 2-6 with a 4.63 ERA against the Brewers in 11 career starts.

RHP Mark Melancon has converted 16 consecutive save opportunities and is 18-for-19 overall this season. He has saves in nine consecutive appearances, one shy of the club record set by Mike Williams in 2002 and matched by Salomon Torres in 2006.