1B John Bowker was traded Thursday to the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named later or cash. Bowker was hitting .263 with three homers and 12 RBI in 43 games at Triple-A Sacramento. He hasn’t played in the majors since 2011, when he had four hits in 30 at-bats between the Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies. Bowker, 31, is a lifetime .232 hitter with 17 homers and 73 RBIs in 240 big league games with the Giants, Pirates and Phillies.