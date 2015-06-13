Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke pitched six shutout innings and gave up only six hits while walking one and striking out two. In five career starts against Philadelphia Locke is 4-0 with a 1.10 ERA, having allowed four earned runs over 32 2/3 innings.

LF Starling Marte finished 2-for-6 and drove in the game-winning run. Marte’s hit was the second walk-off hit of his career, the last coming May 2, 2014, on a solo home run to beat the Toronto Blue Jays.

3B Josh Harrison tied a career-high with a four-hit game, the seventh time he’s done so in his career. Harrison went 4-for-6 and is hitting .271 on the season after he only had seven hits in eight June games before Friday.

1B Corey Hart pinch hit in the 10th inning and struck out with the bases loaded. It was Hart’s second at-bat of June and his first since June 5 and he has only played in 30 of the Pirates 60 games this season.