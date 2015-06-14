Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RF Gregory Polanco finished 2-for-4 with a double and run scored in Saturday’s win over Philadelphia. Polanco is hitting just .231 in June (9-for-39) after he struggled through May in which he batted .226.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero pitched a scoreless seventh inning in Saturday’s win over Philadelphia, his ninth scoreless appearance over his last 10 outings. Caminero has allowed only one run in his last 11 2/3 innings to lower his ERA to 3.18.

RHP Gerrit Cole gave up two runs on five hits in six innings to earn his 10th win of the season in Saturday’s win over Philadelphia. Cole leads the majors in wins and his 1.71 ERA is also best among all pitchers.

RHP Mark Melancon worked a scoreless ninth inning and struck out two to earned his 20th save in Saturday’s win over Philadelphia. Melancon has converted 18 consecutive save opportunities and has yielded only one earned run over his last 23 appearances.