Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Antonio Bastardo earned his second win of the season in as many appearances against Philadelphia during the series after pitching a scoreless 11th. Bastardo is 2-0 on the season with a 4.32 ERA and has given up one earned run in his last six appearances after yielding runs in back-to-back outings.

RHP Jameson Taillon (elbow) continues rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery last April. Taillon, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft, threw four innings and 61 pitches in extended spring training Saturday.

LF Starling Marte collected three hits for the third consecutive game. Marte raised his average to .273 after it dropped to .251 prior to the start of the series with Philadelphia as he was 4-for-24 (.167) in June up to that point.

3B Josh Harrison went 2-for-6 and drove in the game’s only run on his walk-off single with two outs in the 11th inning. Harrison’s walk-off hit was his first in nearly two years, last coming Aug. 8, 2013, when he hit a solo home run to beat the Miami Marlins 4-3.

RHP Tyler Glasnow (ankle) is working through his throwing program as he looks to return from the disabled list. General manager Neal Huntington said Glasnow, ranked as the team’s top prospect, is currently working through a bullpen progression as the organization shut him down completely as he recovered from a sprained ankle.

RHP A.J. Burnett pitched nine shutout innings and gave up five hits and one walk while striking out four batters. After giving up nine runs (eight earned) over 10 2/3 innings in two starts, Burnett has given up one run in 16 innings over his last two starts, lowering his ERA to 1.89.