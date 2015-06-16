FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
June 17, 2015 / 2:17 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Starling Marte went 4-for-5 with two runs, two RBIs and a double in Monday’s win. He tied his single-game career-high of four hits for the fifth time.

2B Josh Harrison reached base in each of his five plate appearances Monday against the White Sox. Harrison went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI in the victory.

LHP Francisco Liriano pitched eight shutout innings and struck out a season-high 12 batters in Monday’s win. Since giving up seven runs in two innings to the Minnesota Twins on May 19, Liriano has yielded five runs in his last 35 innings (1.29 ERA) over five starts to lower his ERA to 2.96 from 4.15.

CF Andrew McCutchen drove in his 40th run of the season with his single in the first inning and finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Monday’s win. McCutchen and LF Starling Marte (45 RBIs) are the only duo to have 40-plus RBIs on the season and play for the same team.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
