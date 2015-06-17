Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Ke‘Bryan Hayes, taken No. 32-overall in the compensatory round of the draft, signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. He will report to the Gulf Coast League Pirates, who begin play Monday. “Ke‘Bryan is a young man that our scouts like so many of his attributes on and off the field,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said. “We love the way he swings the bat, he’s got tremendous barrel to the ball for a young hitter.”

LF Starling Marte went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases. Marte has multiple hits in each of his last five games and is batting .515 (17-for-33) in his last seven games.

RF Josh Harrison went 1-for-3 with a walk and hit-by-pitch Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to six games. Harrison is hitting .481 (13-for-27) during his streak to raise his batting average to .281 from .255.

RHP Charlie Morton made his fifth start of the season and pitched seven shutout innings. Morton has won each of his starts for a career-high five-game winning streak and lowered his ERA to 1.62.

RHP Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth inning to convert his 21st save of the season. Melancon has converted 19 consecutive save chances and has allowed only one earned run over his last 25 appearances to lower his ERA to 1.99.