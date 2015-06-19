Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke improved to 4-3 for the season and 5-1 in all-time inter-league starts as he gave up two runs on three hits, walked two and struck out eight in his first career appearance against Chicago. “He had five masterful innings, he retired the first nine hitters he faced,” said Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle. “Fastball both sides of the plate, he threw enough curve balls and changeups to keep them off the fastball and made it quicker. He hit his spots. It was a real good overall outing.”

2B Josh Harrison went 1-for-4 as leadoff batter and is batting .333 with three doubles and eight runs in 14 games in June. “When he’s had the opportunity to lead off, his batting average might be the top two or three averages in baseball since last season,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

DH Andrew McCutchen, normally an outfielder, stepped into a different role in an American League park but still delivered as he went 2-for-4 with a run scored. He has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games and is 17-of-42 (.405) over his last 11 road games.

C Francisco Cervelli saw his consecutive shutout innings streak behind the plate end at 56 2/3 innings on Wednesday. He now holds the major league record, passing Baltimore’s Gus Triandos, who had 52 1/31/3 inning run from June 23-29, 1957, the former top mark.

RHP Gerrit Cole, 10-2, 1.71 ERA, is scheduled to make his 14th start of the season in the finale of the two-game series on Thursday. Cole has been charged with two or fewer earned runs in 11 of his 13 starts and has gone 5-1 with a 1.58 ERA in seven road starts this year. He was National League Player of the Month in April after going 4-0 with a 1.76 ERA. He’s 3-0 so far in June.