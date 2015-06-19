Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Jameson Taillon threw 74 pitches in extended spring training this week as he continues to rehabilitate from Tommy John surgery. Hurdle said he has received periodic updates on Taillon’s progress, but he will wait until the pitcher begins a minor league rehabilitation assignment before he takes a detailed look at scouting reports.

RHP A.J. Burnett will try to build upon his success away from home when he takes the mound at Nationals Park on Friday night. Burnett, 38, has gone 4-0 with a 2.51 ERA in four road starts this season. He is 2-0 with a 0.78 ERA in three starts against the NL East.

1B/RF Corey Hart took advantage of a rare start at designated hitter to go 3-for-3 Thursday. It marked Hart’s first three-hit game since Aug. 31, 2012. He is hitting .346 (9-for-26) against right-handers this season but only .083 (2-for-24) against left-handers.

2B Neil Walker did not play because of a stomach ailment. Walker’s status is uncertain for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

CF Andrew McCutchen continued his hot play. The four-time All-Star hit an opposite-field single in the top of the fourth inning Thursday and made a diving catch to end the bottom of the fourth. McCutchen has hit safely in 15 of his past 17 games.

C Francisco Cervelli earned a night off Thursday in place of fellow backstop Chris Stewart. Cervelli caught 56 consecutive scoreless innings behind the plate before his streak was snapped in the sixth inning Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox.

RHP Gerrit Cole earned his league-leading 11th victory of the season but claimed the victory belonged to everyone in the clubhouse, not just himself. “It’s a testament to how well we’ve played when I take the mound,” Cole said. “I take pride in going out there and competing every fifth day. But at the same time, those guys are giving me everything they’ve got out there. It’s more of a team stat than an individual stat.” Cole (11-2) limited the White Sox to two runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out four.