FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 20, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Gregory Polanco, who had two hits, was taken out of the game in the seventh after he was shaken up while chasing down a triple by Danny Espinosa. The RBI hit gave the Nationals a 4-1 lead. Jose Tabata took over in right. Polanco is hitting .247 with three homers.

RHP A.J. Burnett started on Friday at Washington. It was the 14th start of his career and the 418th in his career while his opponent, rookie Joe Ross, was making his third career start. Burnett gave up a career-high 14 hits in 6 2/3 innings in the loss but battled as the Nationals couldn’t come up with a big hit with runners on to put the game out of reach. “It wasn’t his ‘A’ stuff. His will to compete got things down on the mound tonight,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said of Burnett. “He worked through it, a lot of time in the stretch. He made pitches when he had to. He was able to navigate the game. It was an impressive outing. He has been through so many things.”

LHP Francisco Liriano will start Saturday at Washington. He won his last start against the White Sox on Monday in Pittsburgh. He has an ERA of 1.52 in six starts on the road this year and is 1-1 with an ERA of 2.84 in two starts in his career against the Nationals.

2B Neil Walker was out of the starting lineup Friday with a stomach ailment. He is hitting .252 in 60 games with four homers.

CF Andrew McCutchen entered Friday with five homers and 11 RBIs in his last 11 games at Nationals Park, with an average of .400. But rookie pitcher Joe Ross struck McCutchen out twice Friday and his average fell to .289 as he was hitless in four trips to the plate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.