Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RF Gregory Polanco, who had two hits, was taken out of the game in the seventh after he was shaken up while chasing down a triple by Danny Espinosa. The RBI hit gave the Nationals a 4-1 lead. Jose Tabata took over in right. Polanco is hitting .247 with three homers.

RHP A.J. Burnett started on Friday at Washington. It was the 14th start of his career and the 418th in his career while his opponent, rookie Joe Ross, was making his third career start. Burnett gave up a career-high 14 hits in 6 2/3 innings in the loss but battled as the Nationals couldn’t come up with a big hit with runners on to put the game out of reach. “It wasn’t his ‘A’ stuff. His will to compete got things down on the mound tonight,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said of Burnett. “He worked through it, a lot of time in the stretch. He made pitches when he had to. He was able to navigate the game. It was an impressive outing. He has been through so many things.”

LHP Francisco Liriano will start Saturday at Washington. He won his last start against the White Sox on Monday in Pittsburgh. He has an ERA of 1.52 in six starts on the road this year and is 1-1 with an ERA of 2.84 in two starts in his career against the Nationals.

2B Neil Walker was out of the starting lineup Friday with a stomach ailment. He is hitting .252 in 60 games with four homers.

CF Andrew McCutchen entered Friday with five homers and 11 RBIs in his last 11 games at Nationals Park, with an average of .400. But rookie pitcher Joe Ross struck McCutchen out twice Friday and his average fell to .289 as he was hitless in four trips to the plate.