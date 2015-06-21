Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

OF Gregory Polanco, who left Friday’s game for precautionary reasons, started on Saturday. He was banged up while chasing a triple off the bat of Danny Espinosa on Friday. He was retired on a foul pop in the ninth on a catch by 3B Anthony Rendon near the Pittsburgh dugout for the first out as RHP Max Scherzer of the Nationals threw a no-hitter for a 6-0 win.

LHP Francisco Liriano started on Saturday in Washington. He gave up seven hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings and was charged with the loss on a day when Nationals RHP Max Scherzer retired the first 26 batters and ended up with a no-hitter.

INF Neil Walker sat out Saturday for the second day in a row with a stomach bug. He has one hit in his last nine at-bats. Manager Clint Hurdle said after the game he decided to have Jose Tabata pinch-hit with two outs in the ninth over Walker since Walker has not seen much action in recent days. Tabata was hit by a pitch to ruin the perfect game by Nationals RHP Max Scherzer, who then retired Josh Harrison for the final out.

RHP Charlie Morton will start in the series finale on Sunday. He was 1-1 with an ERA of 6.23 in two starts last year against the Nationals.