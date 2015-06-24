Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke failed to last more than four innings for the fourth time this season as he gave up four runs (two earned) in four innings Tuesday. Locke has allowed 22 total runs to score in those four starts, constituting nearly half of the 45 runs he’s given up in 2015.

RHP Jameson Taillon, the No. 2 overall pick in 2010, missed a scheduled rehab start Tuesday with lower abdominal discomfort. He last threw 74 pitches over five innings Thursday with no issue, according to the team, but general manager Neal Huntington said soreness and discomfort developed and continued over the last few days.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero pitched two innings and gave up one run on three hits and struck out three. Caminero gave up a run on a home run to Cincinnati right fielder Jay Bruce, the second home run he’s given up this season, which snapped a six-outing scoreless streak by the reliever.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a walk. McCutchen is batting .338 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in the month of June.

RHP Mark Melancon struck out the side in the ninth inning to record his 24th save of the season. Melancon now leads the majors in saves and has converted 22 consecutive opportunities, lowering his ERA from 8.53 to 1.82 in the process.