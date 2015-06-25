Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Antonio Bastardo gave up a hit and a walk but pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Pirates. Bastardo has made scoreless appearances in seven of his past eight outings to lower his ERA from 5.56 to 3.66, his lowest mark since he held a 3.60 ERA May 3.

1B Corey Hart was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left shoulder impingement. The injury was one that built up over time and the team decided to shut him down, per manager Clint Hurdle. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

RHP Chris Volstad was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill the spot vacated by 1B Corey Hart’s placement on the 15-day disabled list. Volstad returned to the major leagues for the first time in more than two years, when he was last with the Colorado Rockies before the designated him for assignment June 20, 2013. He pitched two scoreless innings on Wednesday.

RHP Gerrit Cole gave up a season-high five runs in a season-low 4 2/3 innings Wednesday to fall to 11-3 on the season. Cole is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts against the Reds this season and 11-1 with a 1.33 ERA against the rest of the league.

1B Pedro Alvarez went 1-for-4 and drove in a run with an RBI groundout in the second inning. Alvarez has a hit in each of his last two games but is slumping in June, batting .204 (11-for-54) with one home run and five RBIs in 19 games.