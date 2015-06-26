Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen in extra innings Thursday. Worley was demoted to the bullpen when RHP Charlie Morton joined the rotation after his return from the disabled list and has allowed only two earned runs over 17 1/3 innings pitching in relief.

SS Jordy Mercer went 2-for-6 with an RBI double Thursday. He is hitting .250 in the month of June, his best hitting month of the season after he batted .188 in April and .197 in May. Mercer is now hitting .216 in 2015.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero gave up two runs and three hits in 1/3 innings Thursday. Caminero allowed runs to score in each of his two appearances made against Cincinnati in the series, raising his ERA from 2.87 to 3.48 after he pitched six consecutive scoreless outings.

RHP A.J. Burnett pitched six innings and gave up two runs and eight hits. Burnett also went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice bunt at the plate, driving in two runs with a single in the second inning. Burnett’s four RBIs this season are a single-season career-high.