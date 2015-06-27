FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 28, 2015 / 12:19 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Jordy Mercer put together his second multi-hit game in a row Friday, going 3-for-5 with two doubles that included the walk-off winner. Mercer is hitting .257 in June and has raised average to .225 after he hit .192 through the first two months of the season.

RHP Rob Scahill was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right forearm tightness. Scahill gave up the game-winning home run to Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips in Pittsburgh’s 5-4, 13-inning loss Thursday. RHP Deolis Guerra was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs scored. McCutchen is hitting .329 (26-for-79) in June with seven doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs and 10 runs scored.

RHP Deolis Guerra was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace RHP Rob Scahill (forearm) in the bullpen. Guerra was promoted to the major league level for the first time in his 10-year professional career.

1B/OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis) was moved to the 60-day disabled list to create room for Guerra on the 40-man roster. Lambo was placed on the disabled list May 4 and has been unable to begin working at a potential return.

RHP Mark Melancon walked one and struck out one batter in a scoreless 10th inning to pick up his first victory of the 2015 season. Melancon has pitched scoreless outings in each of his last 21 appearances, dating back to May 11.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.