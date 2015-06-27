Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer put together his second multi-hit game in a row Friday, going 3-for-5 with two doubles that included the walk-off winner. Mercer is hitting .257 in June and has raised average to .225 after he hit .192 through the first two months of the season.

RHP Rob Scahill was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right forearm tightness. Scahill gave up the game-winning home run to Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips in Pittsburgh’s 5-4, 13-inning loss Thursday. RHP Deolis Guerra was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs scored. McCutchen is hitting .329 (26-for-79) in June with seven doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs and 10 runs scored.

RHP Deolis Guerra was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace RHP Rob Scahill (forearm) in the bullpen. Guerra was promoted to the major league level for the first time in his 10-year professional career.

1B/OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis) was moved to the 60-day disabled list to create room for Guerra on the 40-man roster. Lambo was placed on the disabled list May 4 and has been unable to begin working at a potential return.

RHP Mark Melancon walked one and struck out one batter in a scoreless 10th inning to pick up his first victory of the 2015 season. Melancon has pitched scoreless outings in each of his last 21 appearances, dating back to May 11.