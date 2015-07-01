Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

2B Josh Harrison pinch-hit a double that set up the winning run in the 14th inning Tuesday night, leading to Pittsburgh’s 5-4 victory over Detroit. Manager Clint Hurdle was planning on giving Harrison a day off but once the game went overtime he decided to pick his spot to use him. Harrison stayed in for the bottom of the 14th and played second base.

RHP A.J. Burnett starts against Detroit on Wednesday night for the 13th time in his career. Burnett took a loss against Detroit at Pittsburgh on April 14 but for his career the right-hander is 6-3 with a 4.81 ERA over 12 starts Burnett did not figure in the decision in his most recent outing.

1B Corey Hart went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Indianapolis. He has been sidelined since June 22 due to a left shoulder impingement.

2B Neil Walker got the game-deciding hit Tuesday night but had to watch the final half-inning from the bench. Walker got an RBI double down the right field line to break a 4-4 tie in the top of the 14th. Manager Clint Hurdle pinch-ran for his catcher, Chris Stewart, in the top of the 14th and had to put his DH choice, Francisco Cervelli, behind the plate for the bottom of the inning. That forfeited use of the DH for the rest of the game. Pittsburgh wound up with pinch-hitter Josh Harrison staying in and playing second while the pitcher was slotted into Walker’s spot.

OF Jose Tabata, designated for assignment for the third time by the Pirates on Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis. Tabata began the season in Indianapolis and was recalled May 19. He hit .289/.341/.289 in 27 games with the Pirates this season.

DH Francisco Cervelli, normally the Pirates’ catcher, was manager Clint Hurdle’s choice to be Pittsburgh designated hitter for the inter-league game Tuesday night in the American League city. Cervelli went 2-for-7 and wound up behind the plate in the 14th and final inning and the manager lost the use of his DH when he pinch-ran for his starting catcher, Chris Stewart.

RHP Deolis Guerra worked the last three innings of Pittsburgh’s 5-4 victory over Detroit in 14 innings, picking up his first major league win in his third career appearance. “I just trust my guys behind the plate,” he said. “They know the (American) league, they know the hitters. I know if I do whatever they say, everything will turn out fine.” Guerra struck out three and allowed three hits. “It’s amazing,” Guerra said. “I’ve waited for this for my whole life. It’s a dream come true.”

RHP Gerrit Cole cruised through the first four innings Tuesday night, allowed just two hits. But from the fourth through the sixth he dodged seven hits good for two runs by the Tigers. He lasted 6 2/3 innings before being taken out of the game, his team ahead, 3-2. Cole was bidding to become the fifth Pittsburgh pitcher to win 12 games before the All-Star break.